Apple is expected to be the next big name in the electric car segment and if a new report is to be believed, the American tech giant may enter the segment as early as 2021. Co-winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, Akira Yoshino made predictions about the battery and EV industry. The Nobel Laureate was awarded for his work on lithium-ion batteries, which in turn has led to changes in both the automotive industry and tech industry.

In an interview with Reuters, Yoshino not only talked about what the future of electric vehicles, but also shared his opinions on Tesla and the much anticipated Apple Car.

In the interview, he said, “Tesla has their own independent strategy. The one to look out for is Apple. What will they do? I think they may announce something soon. And what kind of car would they announce? What kind of battery? They probably want to get in around 2025. If they do that, I think they have to announce something by the end of this year. That's just my own personal hypothesis."

Yoshino also believes that both the automotive and tech industry will come together in a convergence. In the interview, he stated, “Right now, the auto industry is thinking about how to invest in the future of mobility. At the same time, the IT industry is also thinking about the future of mobility. Somewhere, sometime, with the auto industry and the IT industry, there is going to be some kind of convergence for the future of mobility."

