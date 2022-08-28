OPEN APP
Apple CarPlay coming to Mahindra XUV700 on September 5
Mahindra XUV700 is getting Apple CarPlay on September 5, the company has announced. The SUV was launched in August 2021 and is getting Apple CarPlay support exactly after one year. The company could not provide this feature at the time of launch due to licensing issues.

To get the Apple CarPlay features activated on their car, Mahindra XUV700 owners can visit their nearest Mahindra dealership. Apple CarPlay comes with a host of features like better Siri support, navigation rendering and more. As per the automaker, the Apple CarPlay version offered on Mahindra XUV700 is different from the existing SUVs.

In case you are unaware, the Mahindra XUV700 comes in two engine options- a 2.0-litre mStallion with four cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with the ability to produce 197 horsepower and 380nm torque. Another is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is said to deliver up to 182 horsepower and up to 420nm torque.

Meanwhile, price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market was revealed earlier this month. The new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of 11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of 15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with a 9.0-inch infotainment center with support for screen-mirroring. The display is touch-enabled and is now based on Android. The dashboard and centre-console get a wooden-style design, while the steering wheel has a leatherette finish.

The all-new SUV features a fully-automatic climate control system. It offers a dual-tone seat colour scheme with black and beige. Other in-car features include front and rear armrest, a sunglass holder, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and projector headlamps.

