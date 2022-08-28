Apple CarPlay coming to Mahindra XUV700 on September 51 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 03:07 PM IST
- The company says that the Apple CarPlay version offered on Mahindra XUV700 is different from the existing SUVs
Mahindra XUV700 is getting Apple CarPlay on September 5, the company has announced. The SUV was launched in August 2021 and is getting Apple CarPlay support exactly after one year. The company could not provide this feature at the time of launch due to licensing issues.