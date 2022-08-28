Apple CarPlay coming to Mahindra XUV700 on September 5

Meanwhile, price of its Mahindra Scorpio Classic for the Indian market was revealed earlier this month. The new SUV comes with an ex-showroom price of ₹11.99 Lakh for the ‘S’ variant. Mahindra Scorpio Classic S11 model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of ₹15.49 Lakh. The all new SUV is offered in Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White and a Galaxy Grey option.