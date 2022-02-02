Apple Car is becoming more realistic as days pass on. In a latest development, the US-based iPhone maker has got sunroof patent approved from US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). According to news reports, Apple Car sunroof can be optically adjusted which means that the user/driver can control the opacity/transparency of the sunroof electronically. The rumoured Apple Car will be a challenger to Elon Musk-owned Tesla that makes electric cars.

The Apple Car sunroof can be operated using the Apple CarPlay or Siri using the voice command as well. The patent further solidifies the claim that Apple is working on its electric car which will be a reality soon.

The news report by MotorTrend also says that the side windows of Apple Car will open in sequence. These features will give freedom to the riders to use ambient lighting and adjust it accordingly.

Apple Car will reportedly feature autonomous driving software as well. These news reports haven’t been verified by Apple neither it has denied any of it. The self-driving feature is available in Tesla cars and Mercedes-Benz also plans to use it later in its cars. The availability of self-driving software largely depends upon the legal frameworks of any country and is not available everywhere.

