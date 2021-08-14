Every year, Apple bumps up the price of its smartphone series in order to make up for the additional technology and refinement in a device. This year Apple is expected to maintain thestatus quo in terms of pricing of the iPhone 13 series.

A market analysis firm, TrendForce has revealed that Apple might price the iPhone 13 series similar to the iPhone 12 series. While this might be good news for Apple fans waiting for the launch of the new iPhone 13 series, it could also mean that the device will be an incremental update and not an overhaul.

The report from the firm claims that Apple will also be increasing the battery capacity of the device, which falls in line with previous leaks. However, the Apple iPhone 13 will come with a high-refresh-rate display. The inclusion of a bigger battery will be offset by the high refresh rate.

The device will also come with better 5G connectivity compared to the iPhone 12 series. Apple is also expected to decrease the size of the notch on the upcoming device.

Apple will launch the new iPhone 13 series next month. Readers can expect more information to be revealed ahead of the official launch.

