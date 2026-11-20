Apple is reportedly working on yet another major redesign of its 20th-anniversary lineup of iPhones, which will be released in 2027. The company is working on four design concepts, two of which use traditional flat glass, while the other two use quad-curved glass, which may render the display practically borderless, a new leak on X, tipped by ‘Universe Ice’, a prominent tech leaker, has revealed.

The designs are part of Apple's efforts to create a distinctive anniversary iPhone with significantly thinner bezels. ‘Ice Universe’ said Apple has been developing the quad-curved design for some three years now and has already implemented several changes to its prototypes. It's still not known whether all four designs are to be built or are different versions being tested internally, reported 9to5Mac.

Apple testing four anniversary iPhone designs According to ‘Ice Universe’, Apple's development process includes two flat-glass designs and two quad-curved versions. The latter are said to have glass curved around all four edges, giving them a near-borderless look from the front.

The tipster claims the curved versions could feature bezels measuring around 1 mm. In the development process, Apple tried several different curves that became deeper but were subsequently toned down. It has also been reported that the recently leaked video of the quad-curved glass included an early prototype.

However, four designs do not necessarily mean Apple plans to launch four anniversary iPhones. The company could be testing alternative designs for its expected iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max models before finalizing the production versions, reported 9to5Mac.

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iPhone 20 Pro may retain Dynamic Island Despite the rumoured move towards an almost borderless display, Apple may not completely eliminate the screen cutouts. 9to5Mac, based on a tip from the Weibo community user ‘Digital Chat Station’, reported that the anniversary editions of the Pro models may keep the display openings that have been linked to the Dynamic Island. Apple could adopt a glass construction similar to the iPhone Air, but with more pronounced curves.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is working on two anniversary devices, internally codenamed V73 and V74. The company has reportedly decided to go with the earlier all-glass design but with curved front and rear panels and a thin metal frame to overcome manufacturing problems with the first design.

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Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone expected launch date Although Apple hasn't officially announced it will launch anniversary models of its iPhone in the fall of 2027, it's widely expected.

The devices are set to replace the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. They have yet to finalize the design, pricing and branding of their final product. The iPhone 20 name is also unofficial.