Apple is reportedly working on yet another major redesign of its 20th-anniversary lineup of iPhones, which will be released in 2027. The company is working on four design concepts, two of which use traditional flat glass, while the other two use quad-curved glass, which may render the display practically borderless, a new leak on X, tipped by ‘Universe Ice’, a prominent tech leaker, has revealed.

The designs are part of Apple's efforts to create a distinctive anniversary iPhone with significantly thinner bezels. ‘Ice Universe’ said Apple has been developing the quad-curved design for some three years now and has already implemented several changes to its prototypes. It's still not known whether all four designs are to be built or are different versions being tested internally, reported 9to5Mac.

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Apple testing four anniversary iPhone designs According to ‘Ice Universe’, Apple's development process includes two flat-glass designs and two quad-curved versions. The latter are said to have glass curved around all four edges, giving them a near-borderless look from the front.

The tipster claims the curved versions could feature bezels measuring around 1 mm. In the development process, Apple tried several different curves that became deeper but were subsequently toned down. It has also been reported that the recently leaked video of the quad-curved glass included an early prototype.

However, four designs do not necessarily mean Apple plans to launch four anniversary iPhones. The company could be testing alternative designs for its expected iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max models before finalizing the production versions, reported 9to5Mac.

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iPhone 20 Pro may retain Dynamic Island Despite the rumoured move towards an almost borderless display, Apple may not completely eliminate the screen cutouts. 9to5Mac, based on a tip from the Weibo community user ‘Digital Chat Station’, reported that the anniversary editions of the Pro models may keep the display openings that have been linked to the Dynamic Island. Apple could adopt a glass construction similar to the iPhone Air, but with more pronounced curves.

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is working on two anniversary devices, internally codenamed V73 and V74. The company has reportedly decided to go with the earlier all-glass design but with curved front and rear panels and a thin metal frame to overcome manufacturing problems with the first design.

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Apple's 20th-anniversary iPhone expected launch date Although Apple hasn't officially announced it will launch anniversary models of its iPhone in the fall of 2027, it's widely expected.

The devices are set to replace the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. They have yet to finalize the design, pricing and branding of their final product. The iPhone 20 name is also unofficial.

If the reported design makes it to production, the anniversary models could bring one of the biggest visual changes to the iPhone in years. There are questions about durability, repairability and manufacturing cost. Apple hasn't officially made any statements about these.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.