Apple's entry in electric vehicle segment does not scare VW CEO

Apple 's entry into the electric car market may worry the existing players in the industry who are trying to make their mark. However, Volkwagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess doesn't seem to be too concerned about it.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Diess said that Apple's entry in the Electric Car segment is a very logical step for the American company. Considering that Apple already has expertise in the field of software, batteries and design, the iPhone manufacturer shouldn't have trouble building an electric car. Herbert also claimed the enormous resources of the company will also help boost the R&D and production.

According to a Bloomberg report Diess said, "Despite that, we’re not scared." He claimed that the car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple "won’t manage to take it over overnight."

European car manufacturers, who have been the key players in the industry won't be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms, according to Diess.

Considering that the lines between the automobile industry and the ecosystem of technology companies are getting more and more blurred with every passing year, it is to be seen who will manage to take flight in the EV segment.

