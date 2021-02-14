Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Apple's entry in electric vehicle segment does not scare VW CEO
FILE PHOTO: Herbert Diess, CEO of German carmaker Volkswagen AG, poses in an ID.3 pre-production prototype during the presentation of Volkswagen's new electric car on the eve of the International Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski/File Photo/File Photo

Apple's entry in electric vehicle segment does not scare VW CEO

1 min read . 03:42 PM IST Staff Writer

Diess said that Apple's entry in the electric car segment is a very logical step for the American company

Apple's entry into the electric car market may worry the existing players in the industry who are trying to make their mark. However, Volkwagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess doesn't seem to be too concerned about it.

Apple's entry into the electric car market may worry the existing players in the industry who are trying to make their mark. However, Volkwagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess doesn't seem to be too concerned about it.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Diess said that Apple's entry in the Electric Car segment is a very logical step for the American company. Considering that Apple already has expertise in the field of software, batteries and design, the iPhone manufacturer shouldn't have trouble building an electric car. Herbert also claimed the enormous resources of the company will also help boost the R&D and production.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a report by Bloomberg, Diess said that Apple's entry in the Electric Car segment is a very logical step for the American company. Considering that Apple already has expertise in the field of software, batteries and design, the iPhone manufacturer shouldn't have trouble building an electric car. Herbert also claimed the enormous resources of the company will also help boost the R&D and production.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

According to a Bloomberg report Diess said, "Despite that, we’re not scared." He claimed that the car sector is different from the technology industry, and Apple "won’t manage to take it over overnight."

European car manufacturers, who have been the key players in the industry won't be degraded to a contract manufacturer for technology firms, according to Diess.

Considering that the lines between the automobile industry and the ecosystem of technology companies are getting more and more blurred with every passing year, it is to be seen who will manage to take flight in the EV segment.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.