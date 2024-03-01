Apple's purported electric car, Project Titan, hits a roadblock: Report
Apple's Project Titan, a decade-long venture into electric cars, is reportedly halted after a $10 billion investment. Challenges include economic downturn, cost concerns, and the complexity of innovative features.
In a surprising turn of events, Apple's much-anticipated Project Titan, a secretive venture into the realm of electric vehicles, has reportedly been halted. While the tech giant has neither confirmed nor denied the project's suspension, media reports suggest that Apple has invested over $10 billion in the endeavor.