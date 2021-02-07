Applying for driving licence gets much easier. Here’s what you have to do

Applicants of a learner's licence in the above-mentioned states will be able to apply for a new learner’s licence by visiting the Transport Ministry website. On the site, the applicant will have book a slot for an online test. This new test will comprise of ten questions. The applicant will only have 10 minutes to answer the questions. The government has setup a cutoff of at least six correct answers. If the applicant manages to answer at least six of the questions correctly, they will be sent a certification online.