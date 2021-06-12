The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has made some changes to the rules concerning Driver Training Centers and the issuance of driving license. Earlier, candidates had to undergo a driving test at RTOs before being awarded a license. With the latest change in rules, eligible driving centres can conduct the test.

According to a recent release by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), the candidates, who successfully pass the test at these eligible centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for driving license, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

This step will help the drivers in getting their driving license after completing training from accredited driving training centers.

The ministry has also notified rules mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centers. These rules will come into effect from 1 July. Section 8 of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019 empowers the Central Government to make rules regarding the accreditation of Driver Training Centers.

According to the ministry, this will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enroll at such centres.

Here are the other changes made mandatory for accredited Driver Training Centres:

Accredited Driver Training Centers will have to be equipped with simulators and dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates.

The training centres will have to provide remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Apart from generic training, these centers are allowed to provide industry- specific specialized training as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.