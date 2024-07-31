Applying for UAE Green Visa? All you need to know about sponsorship, validity, eligibility and more
UAE Green Visa allows holders to sponsor themselves for five years without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor them. Freelancers, self-employed people and skilled employees are eligible to apply for a Green Visa.
A Green Visa is a type of residence visa under the streamlined visa system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It allows its holders to sponsor themselves for five years without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor them.