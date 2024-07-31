A Green Visa is a type of residence visa under the streamlined visa system in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It allows its holders to sponsor themselves for five years without the need for a UAE national or employer to sponsor them. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who can apply for a Green Visa? Freelancers, self-employed people and skilled employees are eligible to apply for a Green Visa.

Freelancers and self-employed people who wish to apply for a Green Visa will be required to submit a freelance/self-employment permit from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Apart from an employment permit, proof of a bachelor’s degree or a specialised diploma will be required, along with evidence of annual income from self-employment for the previous two years amounting to not less than AED 360,000 or proof of financial solvency throughout their stay in the UAE.

The skilled employees will be required to submit a valid employment contract. They must be classified in the first, second or third occupational level, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The first occupational level consists of legislators, managers, and business executives. The second occupational level consists of professionals in scientific, technical and human fields whereas the third occupational level will include technicians in scientific, technical and humanitarian fields. Apart from this classification, an employee should hold a bachelor’s degree or equivalent and must have a salary of not less than AED 15,000 per month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renewing the visa The Green Visa should be reviewed after the expiry of its term.

Benefits of UAE Green Visa According to reports, people carrying UAE Green Visas can apply for residency permits for their children, spouses, and first-degree relatives easily. Green Visa holders can sponsor their sons up to the age of 25 and unmarried daughters at any age.

No age limit is notified on residence permits for children with special needs. After a residence permit is cancelled or expires, a grace period of six months is provided to stay in the UAE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Family members of Visa cardholders can avail the same residency benefits as the Green Visa holder. After arriving in the UAE, applicants who need the UAE Green Visa can complete the application process with the assistance of a 60-day entry work permit.

For more information on UAE Green Visa, an applicant can contact the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) and General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, Dubai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

