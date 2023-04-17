April has been an exciting month for car enthusiasts as several new car launches have taken place. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest addition to the AMG lineup, the AMG GT63 S e-performance. It is the most powerful AMG ever produced and is a performance 4-door coupe. The price of the car is ₹3.3 crore ex-showroom, and customers will have the privilege of receiving the keys from none other than Lewis Hamilton. Lamborghini also launched its Urus S, which is a luxury version of the Urus. The Urus Performante will continue to be sold in the market as well, catering to the high-end segment.

These vehicles are priced on the higher side as they are performance-oriented. However, there will be several mass-market vehicles launching in April 2023. Here are four of them.

On 17th April, Tata Motors is set to launch the Nexon EV Max's Dark Edition, which will be available exclusively with the XZ+ Lux variant. While the changes will be cosmetic in nature, customers will have the option to opt for a 7.2 kW AC wall charger. One of the notable upgrades is the introduction of the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The electric sub-4 metre SUV will be adorned with a Midnight Black exterior finish and charcoal grey alloy wheels. The interior will feature a black theme with blue accents, adding to the overall aesthetics of the vehicle.

MG Motor India is all set to launch its second electric vehicle, the Comet, on 19th April. This compact electric vehicle is specifically designed to cater to daily city commutes. The production of the Comet EV has already commenced, and it will soon become the smallest electric car available in India. The Comet is expected to be equipped with a 17.3 kWh battery pack, offering a claimed driving range of approximately 200-250 km. However, there will be no DC fast charging option available for this vehicle.

Citroen first launched the C3 and the eC3 in the Indian market. Now, the brand is preparing to launch the 7-seater version of the C3 on the 27th of April. There will be some cosmetic changes so that people can tell the difference between the regular C3 and the 7-seater version of it. As of now, the official name is not known.

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its Fronx in the Indian market, with the price expected to be revealed this month. The crossover was initially showcased at Auto Expo 2023 and is based on the Baleno. It is likely to be positioned below the Brezza and will be available with two engine options - a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.0-litre BoosterJet engine. The Fronx will come equipped with both manual and automatic transmissions.