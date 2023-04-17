April 2023 car launches; Tata Nexon EV Max Dark Edition, MG Comet EV, more

April has been an exciting month for car enthusiasts as several new car launches have taken place. Mercedes-Benz unveiled its latest addition to the AMG lineup, the AMG GT63 S e-performance. It is the most powerful AMG ever produced and is a performance 4-door coupe. The price of the car is ₹3.3 crore ex-showroom, and customers will have the privilege of receiving the keys from none other than Lewis Hamilton. Lamborghini also launched its Urus S, which is a luxury version of the Urus. The Urus Performante will continue to be sold in the market as well, catering to the high-end segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}