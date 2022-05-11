April passenger vehicle dispatches slide 4% as supply challenges remain: SIAM

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Wholesales of total domestic passenger vehicles declined 4% to 2,51,581 units last month against 2,61,633 units in the same month last year. The total wholesale of passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 in April 2022 compared to 4.07 lakh units in the year-ago period, SIAM said
Dispatches of passenger vehicles by the country’s leading auto companies to dealers in the domestic market declined by 4% in April as supply side challenges continued for the industry, industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said on Wednesday.
Wholesales of total domestic passenger vehicles declined 4% to 2,51,581 units last month against 2,61,633 units in the same month last year. The total wholesale of passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 in April 2022 compared to 4.07 lakh units in the year-ago period, SIAM said.
However, the utility vehicle wholesale dispatches increased to 1,27,213 units from 1,08,871 units in the year-ago period.
The sale of vans remained flat at 11,511 units in April as against 11,568 units in April 2021, the auto industry body said.
The SIAM further said the sale of two-wheeler increased by 15% to 11,48,696 units in April as compared to 9,95,115 units in the year-ago period.
Similarly, the sale of motorcycles also increased to 7,35,360 units as against 6,67,859 units in April 2021. Scooter wholesales dispatches also reported a rise to 3,74,556 units in April as compared to 3,01,279 units in the year-ago period.
Three-wheeler wholesales also increased to 20,938 units last month as against 13,856 units in April 2021. Three-wheelers are yet to reach normal levels, as sales are still less than 50% of April 2016 figures, SIAM added.