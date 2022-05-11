April passenger vehicle dispatches slide 4% as supply challenges remain: SIAM

The utility vehicle wholesale dispatches increased to 1,27,213 units from 1,08,871 units in the year-ago period

Wholesales of total domestic passenger vehicles declined 4% to 2,51,581 units last month against 2,61,633 units in the same month last year. The total wholesale of passenger car dispatches stood at 1,12,857 in April 2022 compared to 4.07 lakh units in the year-ago period, SIAM said