Aprilia RS 440 teased: India-made entry performance motorcycle set to debut soon
Aprilia RS 440 teased: India-made entry performance motorcycle set to debut soon

 1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST Livemint

Aprilia teases RS 440, an entry-level performance bike with a 440cc engine, advanced tech features, and a tri-headlamp design. Expected price: ₹4-4.5 lakh.

Aprilia India has teased its RS 440, an entry-level performance bike for domestic and global markets. Expected to have a 440cc parallel-twin engine, advanced tech features, and a tri-headlamp design, with an estimated price of 4-4.5 lakh, likely to arrive this festive season.

This highly anticipated model will be manufactured in India and cater to both domestic and international markets. The teaser provides a glimpse of the silhouette of the upcoming fully-faired motorcycle, which appears to draw design cues from the larger Aprilia RS 660 supersport bike.

Specifics regarding the upcoming Aprilia RS 440 remain limited, but it is anticipated to feature a freshly engineered 440 cc parallel-twin engine. While the company has maintained a tight-lipped stance on the motorcycle, the new powerplant is projected to deliver a power output ranging from 45 to 50 bhp, as per a report by HT Auto. This power range is poised to suit not only the Indian market but also cater to A2 license holders in Europe.

It will be intriguing to observe whether Aprilia will incorporate additional technology features into the RS 440, such as riding modes, traction control, cornering ABS, ride-by-wire, slipper and assist clutch, quickshifter, and more. From a visual perspective, anticipate a tri-headlamp configuration reminiscent of the larger Aprilia motorcycles, along with split seating and a comprehensive fairing. The presence of a sizable digital instrument cluster is probable, and it might potentially come equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, staying in line with current trends.

Reportedly, the anticipated arrival of the Aprilia RS 440 is slated for this festive season, with expected ex-showroom prices ranging between 4-4.5 lakh in India. While the RS 440 will be the initial offering, it is conceivable that a naked streetfighter, akin to the Tuono 660, will follow suit, sharing the same foundational elements. Aprilia might also introduce an adventure tourer, potentially carrying the Tuareg 440 badge, at a later date. 

Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 12:16 PM IST
