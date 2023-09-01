Aprilia RS 440 teased: India-made entry performance motorcycle set to debut soon

Aprilia RS 440 teased: India-made entry performance motorcycle set to debut soon1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Aprilia teases RS 440, an entry-level performance bike with a 440cc engine, advanced tech features, and a tri-headlamp design. Expected price: ₹4-4.5 lakh.
Aprilia India has teased its RS 440, an entry-level performance bike for domestic and global markets. Expected to have a 440cc parallel-twin engine, advanced tech features, and a tri-headlamp design, with an estimated price of ₹4-4.5 lakh, likely to arrive this festive season.