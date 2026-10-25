Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute unveiled with 105 HP engine, exclusive racing graphics

Aprilia has unveiled the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, a limited-edition sports bike celebrating the Italian manufacturer's racing achievements at Phillip Island in Australia. Unique graphics, white and green colour scheme and red wheel rims are elements of the special edition. As per the manufacturer's specifications mentioned in the launch report, it has the 660cc twin-cylinder engine of the RS 660, which generates 105 hp and 70 Nm of torque, according to Piaggio Group.

The motorcycle celebrates Aprilia Racing's 10 Grand Prix wins at the Australian track, which will no longer be on the MotoGP calendar next year. Aprilia will be exhibiting the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute at EICMA in Milan, Italy on November 5 to 8, 2026. The launch pays homage to the racing heritage of the brand and its historic 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship.

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip island tribute: Design

View full Image View full Image Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute.

The special edition features green accents on its side panels and tail with a white base colour and red wheel rims. The graphics feature the Phillip Island circuit layout, its name and a chequered flag motif.

The fuel tank features an Aprilia badge displaying Aprilia's wins at Phillip Island. A unique serial number is placed on the steering head plate of each motorcycle as well. A passenger seat cover comes as standard.

Engine and performance The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute still features the model's 660cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. An output of 103.5 bhp at 10,400 rpm and a peak torque of 70 Nm at 8,400 rpm. According to the announcement made by the Italian company, the engine power is 105 hp.

The engine is paired with an aluminium frame that is engineered to offer a compact and stiff frame. The mechanical package of the standard motorcycle has been retained in the special edition, with the main differences in those areas being commemorative styling.

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Electronic rider aids and features The RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute comes with Aprilia's electronic rider-assistance package. Features include adjustable traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and engine braking control.

The motorcycle also gets a bidirectional quick-shifter, launch control and cruise control. It has a ride-by-wire throttle system for adjustments to the engine mapping and a six-axis inertial measurement unit to aid its electronic controls.

Why Phillip island matters to Aprilia? Aprilia Racing has been victorious 10 times at Phillip Island in various classes. Raul Fernandez's 2025 MotoGP victory at the circuit on the RS-GP helped Aprilia reach 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship, according to the manufacturer's announcement.