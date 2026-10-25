Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute unveiled with 105 HP engine, exclusive racing graphics

Aprilia has unveiled the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute, a limited-edition sports bike celebrating the Italian manufacturer's racing achievements at Phillip Island in Australia. Unique graphics, white and green colour scheme and red wheel rims are elements of the special edition. As per the manufacturer's specifications mentioned in the launch report, it has the 660cc twin-cylinder engine of the RS 660, which generates 105 hp and 70 Nm of torque, according to Piaggio Group.

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The motorcycle celebrates Aprilia Racing's 10 Grand Prix wins at the Australian track, which will no longer be on the MotoGP calendar next year. Aprilia will be exhibiting the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute at EICMA in Milan, Italy on November 5 to 8, 2026. The launch pays homage to the racing heritage of the brand and its historic 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship.

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip island tribute: Design

Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute.

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The special edition features green accents on its side panels and tail with a white base colour and red wheel rims. The graphics feature the Phillip Island circuit layout, its name and a chequered flag motif.

The fuel tank features an Aprilia badge displaying Aprilia's wins at Phillip Island. A unique serial number is placed on the steering head plate of each motorcycle as well. A passenger seat cover comes as standard.

Engine and performance The Aprilia RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute still features the model's 660cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. An output of 103.5 bhp at 10,400 rpm and a peak torque of 70 Nm at 8,400 rpm. According to the announcement made by the Italian company, the engine power is 105 hp.

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The engine is paired with an aluminium frame that is engineered to offer a compact and stiff frame. The mechanical package of the standard motorcycle has been retained in the special edition, with the main differences in those areas being commemorative styling.

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Electronic rider aids and features The RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute comes with Aprilia's electronic rider-assistance package. Features include adjustable traction control, wheelie control, cornering ABS and engine braking control.

The motorcycle also gets a bidirectional quick-shifter, launch control and cruise control. It has a ride-by-wire throttle system for adjustments to the engine mapping and a six-axis inertial measurement unit to aid its electronic controls.

Why Phillip island matters to Aprilia? Aprilia Racing has been victorious 10 times at Phillip Island in various classes. Raul Fernandez's 2025 MotoGP victory at the circuit on the RS-GP helped Aprilia reach 300 wins in the World Motorcycle Championship, according to the manufacturer's announcement.

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The RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute will do so as the Australian circuit exits the MotoGP calendar after the 2026 season. The limited-edition motorcycle will be showcased at EICMA 2026 in Milan from November 5 to 8.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.