Aprilia RS440 set to launch today. Here's everything we know so far

Aprilia RS440 sportsbike set to debut globally with 440cc engine, sharp design, and advanced features. Expected price in India between ₹4-4.5 lakh.
The upcoming Aprilia RS440 sportsbike is set to debut globally, featuring a 440cc parallel-twin engine with around 48bhp, quickshifter, and slipper clutch. It is expected to cost between ₹4-4.5 lakh in India, it will compete with rivals like KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 400. The bike boasts a sharp design, split-LED headlights, TFT instrument panel, and advanced features like ride-by-wire and traction control.