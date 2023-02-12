Aprilia SR 125 scooter to debut in India soon: What to expect
- Piaggio is celebrating its 25th year in India. To mark the occasion, the company announced several new updates from product upgrades to latest offerings. The Aprilia Typhoon will be a 125 cc offering and is likely to arrive as early as March this year. While the company sells the Aprilia Typhoon 125 globally, the India-spec variant is believed to get upgrades in terms of styling, features and improved hardware. The upcoming scooter will also be OBD 2 compliant, keeping up with the new norms.
Piaggio India has recently confirmed that the company will be launching a new scooter in the Indian market called the Typhoon based on the Aprilia SR range. The Aprilia Typhoon is likely to be the new entry-level model in the manufacturer's line-up and could replace the Storm 125 currently on sale.
