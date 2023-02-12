Aprilia SR 125 scooter to debut in India soon: What to expect

Piaggio India has recently confirmed that the company will be launching a new scooter in the Indian market called the Typhoon based on the Aprilia SR range. The Aprilia Typhoon is likely to be the new entry-level model in the manufacturer's line-up and could replace the Storm 125 currently on sale.

Piaggio is celebrating its 25th year in India. To mark the occasion, the company announced several new updates from product upgrades to latest offerings. The Aprilia Typhoon will be a 125 cc offering and is likely to arrive as early as March this year. While the company sells the Aprilia Typhoon 125 globally, the India-spec variant is believed to get upgrades in terms of styling, features and improved hardware. The upcoming scooter will also be OBD 2 compliant, keeping up with the new norms.

The scooter is expected to get an LED headlamp, a digital console, combi braking and more on the Aprilia Typhoon 125. The model will also receive the upgraded i-get Euro5 engine that comes with OBD 2 compliance. Moreover, Piaggio will be updating its entire scooter range to the i-get Euro5 engine with OBD 2 compliance ahead of the April 1 deadline. The upcoming motor is also likely to bring improvements in performance with better acceleration, lower emissions and more.

The Aprilia SR 125 is currently priced at ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is expected to be an updated version to see a marginal price increment along with the upgrades. There is a possibility that the upcoming Typhoon 125 will get a sub ₹1.10 lakh pricing when it arrives.

Apart from scooters, the Aprilia brand will also enter the entry-performance motorcycle segment in India in 2023. Piaggio announced earlier that the company plans the same and the upcoming motorcycle is expected to be called the RS440 taking on the BMW G 310 RR, KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300 in the segment. More announcements are expected from Piaggio in the weeks to come.