Aprilia SR 125 scooter to debut in India soon: What to expect

Piaggio is celebrating its 25th year in India. To mark the occasion, the company announced several new updates from product upgrades to latest offerings. The Aprilia Typhoon will be a 125 cc offering and is likely to arrive as early as March this year. While the company sells the Aprilia Typhoon 125 globally, the India-spec variant is believed to get upgrades in terms of styling, features and improved hardware. The upcoming scooter will also be OBD 2 compliant, keeping up with the new norms.