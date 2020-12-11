Aprilia SXR 160 pre-launch bookings open at 5,000

Two-wheeler manufacturer Piaggio India has started receiving pre-launch bookings for its upcoming 160-cc scooter for Aprilia SXR 160. The company is accepting bookings for the scooter at an amount of ₹5,000.

Currently, the scooter is being produced at the company's Baramati plant. In terms of features, the BS6 scooter comes with wrap around LED headlights, mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake among others. The new scooter will be available in four colours which are blue, white, black and red.

The 160.03cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, Air-cooled engine produces 11 PS power at 7600 rpm and 11.6Nm of torque at 6000 rpm. The scooter also gets ABS for safety. The Aprilia SXR 160 gets a completely digital speedometer as well.

"It is a great feeling as our premium scooter, the Aprilia SXR 160, has started rolling out of the production lines. 2020 was a year filled with challenges, but we were determined to fulfil our promise of delivering the much-anticipated scooter at the earliest," Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director Diego Graffi said.

The company believes that Aprilia SXR 160 with its unique next-generation design and technologically advanced features, will create a new everlasting experience for the Aprilia followers, he added.

Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida in February this year, the 160-cc BS6 compliant premium scooter model is designed for the domestic market, and is expected to be launched in the country soon.

Piaggio India currently has over 250 dealerships, and intends to expand to over 400 dealerships across India

