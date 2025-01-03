Aprilia dealerships in Maharashtra are now reportedly accepting bookings for the Tuono 457, with a nominal fee of ₹ 10,000. While the launch date is not confirmed, deliveries are expected to start in February, featuring a 457cc engine and advanced features.

Several Aprilia dealerships in Maharashtra have commenced accepting bookings for the upcomingTuono 457, even as the official launch date remains undisclosed, reported Bikewale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the exact timeline for the bike’s market debut is uncertain, dealers have indicated that wholesale billing is set to begin in the coming days, suggesting a price reveal could occur within the next two to three weeks, added the publication.

Reportedly, the bookings for the Tuono 457 are being taken at a nominal amount of ₹10,000, with deliveries promised as early as February. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its platform with the sporty RS 457, borrowing several components including the chassis, frame, wheels, and braking system. At its heart lies a 457cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering an impressive output of nearly 47bhp and 43.5Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, with the option of a bi-directional quickshifter as an additional accessory.

In terms of features, the Tuono 457 comes equipped with a traction control system, multiple riding modes, ABS, and a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT screen. It also boasts LED lighting throughout, enhancing visibility and aesthetics.

The bike is built around preload-adjustable USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is managed by single discs at both ends, mounted on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Positioned as a street-oriented motorcycle, the Tuono 457 will go head-to-head with competitors like the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G310R, and the Yamaha MT-03. With its promising specifications and Aprilia’s brand pedigree, the Tuono 457 aims to carve a niche in the highly competitive middleweight motorcycle segment.

Motorcycle enthusiasts keen on owning the Tuono 457 can now reserve their units and anticipate its entry into the Indian market this year.