Aprilia unveils all-new RS 457 sportsbike: A twin-cylinder marvel made in India

Aprilia unveils all-new RS 457 sportsbike: A twin-cylinder marvel made in India2 min read 08 Sep 2023, 06:14 PM IST
Aprilia unveils RS 457 sportbike with 457cc engine and lightweight construction, produced in India for global markets.
Aprilia has unveiled the highly anticipated RS 457 sportbike worldwide. Positioned below the Aprilia RS 660 in the company's lineup, this motorcycle was showcased at the company's Italian headquarters, which also serves as the technical HQ for producing superbikes and MotoGP bikes. Production of the RS 457 will take place in India at Piaggio India's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, catering to global markets.