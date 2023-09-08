Aprilia unveils all-new RS 457 sportsbike: A twin-cylinder marvel made in India

Aprilia has unveiled the highly anticipated RS 457 sportbike worldwide. Positioned below the Aprilia RS 660 in the company's lineup, this motorcycle was showcased at the company's Italian headquarters, which also serves as the technical HQ for producing superbikes and MotoGP bikes. Production of the RS 457 will take place in India at Piaggio India's facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, catering to global markets.

The Aprilia RS 457 is equipped with a 457 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin, DOHC, four-valve engine, delivering 47 bhp. The engine features a 270-degree connecting rod assembly to achieve the desired exhaust note. With a kerb weight of only 175 kg and a dry weight of 169 kg, the bike boasts an impressive power-to-weight ratio. This motorcycle was developed at the company's Noale headquarters in collaboration with the test team in Baramati.

In terms of the looks, the design of the Aprilia RS 457 takes clear inspiration from its larger sibling, the RS 660, firmly establishing its identity within the RS family of the manufacturer. The bike features distinctive LED daytime running lights (DRLs), full-LED lighting, and a two-into-one underbelly exhaust. Its foundation is built upon a new aluminum frame, meticulously refined on racetracks worldwide.

Borrowed from the RS 660, the crankcase serves as a load-bearing element, contributing to the bike's lightweight construction and exceptional handling.

The RS 457 is equipped with suspension components that include 41 mm USD front forks, offering 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustability. In the rear, there's a pre-load adjustable monoshock with 130 mm of travel, coupled with a steel swingarm.

Braking capabilities are provided by a 320 mm front disc featuring a ByBre radial-mounted four-piston caliper, while the rear incorporates a 220 mm steel disc with a ByBre caliper. The motorcycle features standard dual-channel ABS with the option to switch off the rear ABS.

This all-new motorcycle boasts a range of electronic features, including Ride-by-Wire (RbW) with three selectable riding modes and a three-level traction control system that can be deactivated. Additionally, a quickshifter will be offered as an optional accessory. The bike is equipped with a 5-inch TFT instrument panel, clip-on handlebars, and illuminated switchgear. Rolling on 17-inch alloy wheels, it sports a 110/70 front tire and a 150/60 rear tire.

Aprilia India has not yet disclosed pricing and availability details for the RS 457. It is anticipated that India will be the initial market to receive this motorcycle. Considering its production in India, competitive pricing is expected, potentially posing a challenge for the Ninja 400.