AR Rahman to create distinct sounds for Mahindra EVs; seat-belt reminders, turn indicators and so on 17 Aug 2023
Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with AR Rahman to create unique sounds for its electric vehicles (EVs).
Next time you travel in a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) electric vehicle (EV), you may be hearing sounds composed by AR Rahman. These days, M&M not only focuses on augmenting the number of EV models but also centres on enhancing the overall experience of passengers and drivers within these battery-powered vehicles.