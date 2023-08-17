Next time you travel in a Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) electric vehicle (EV), you may be hearing sounds composed by AR Rahman. These days, M&M not only focuses on augmenting the number of EV models but also centres on enhancing the overall experience of passengers and drivers within these battery-powered vehicles.

This collaboration is poised to infuse the auditory realm of upcoming Mahindra EVs with creativity and innovation. AR Rahman, renowned for his musical prowess and recipient of prestigious awards, is set to craft approximately 75 distinct sounds tailored for Mahindra's EV lineup.

These auditory offerings are designed to serve a dual purpose – enriching the driving experience and fulfilling safety requirements.

The soundscape of an EV is gaining prominence as a critical facet. Despite their inherently quieter nature compared to traditional vehicles, EVs must incorporate a degree of sound to ensure safety. This becomes particularly significant when EVs approach pedestrians and other vehicles, reducing potential hazards stemming from their near-silent propulsion.

AR Rahman's involvement extends beyond mere aesthetics. He will oversee the creation of a range of sounds, including those enveloping both the interior and exterior of the EVs.

"While I’ve used instruments from Japan, America and Europe, witnessing India emerge as a leader with pioneering innovations fills me with immense pride," HT Auto quoted Rahman as saying.

These encompass not only drive-related sounds but also experience-oriented modes, infotainment prompts and functional alerts like seat-belt reminders and turn indicators.

At a recent event in Cape Town, AR Rahman shared his sentiments about this collaboration, expressing his pride in India's emergence as an innovator in the EV domain. He articulated the collaborative endeavor's overarching goal – to produce a soundscape that resonates with both a global audience and India's unique identity, capturing the essence of the country's remarkable transformation.