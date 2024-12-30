ARAI likely to plan division of auto testing agencies allocation under PM E-drive scheme among four agencies
New Delhi: The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is likely to spearhead the distribution of ₹780 crore earmarked for upgrading the nation’s automotive testing infrastructure as part of the government’s ₹10,900-crore electric vehicle (EV) subsidy scheme, two persons aware of the matter said.