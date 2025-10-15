Are adventure bikes the latest two-wheeler trend in India? We explain

Adventure bikes, also known as adventure tourers or ADVs, have become one of the fastest-growing motorcycle segments in India. From well-established offerings such as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V or the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, to upcoming models like the TVS Apache RTX 300, there is no visible end to what the Indian motorcycle market has to offer. To this end, manufacturers have also been launching their high-displacement flagship tourers, think BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati DesertX, to cater to the ever-increasing demand that stretches across a wide range of budgets and preferences.

This was not always the case, and for the longest time, these bikes were accessible to the few with pockets deep enough to indulge in their nomadic fantasies. This changed with the launch of India’s first mass-market dual-sport, the Hero Honda Impulse 150. While it was not an ADV, it kicked off the adventure segment, which soon saw the launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 as the first affordable ADV. Fast forward to 2025, and we now have a wide range of models from both homegrown manufacturers as well as premium international brands.

This popularity is not without reason. ADVs are the most versatile motorcycles, carrying a rugged design complemented by robust hardware and tech which caters to both on-road and off-road riding experiences. An increasing level of disposable income, rising interest in adventure tourism, and the appeal of exploring India’s diverse terrain have further fueled demand. And with the state of Indian roads, it should be of no surprise that most OEMs on our shores sell an ADV for those looking to sail through whatever this country has to offer.

Rising interest in adventure tourism:

ADVs can eat up any and all road conditions thrown at them with their long-travel suspension, good ground clearance, and rugged build

The growing culture around adventure tourism, with riders seeking unique experiences beyond the confines of the urban jungle, has induced a surge in ADV popularity. The rise of digital nomadism as a social media trend, coupled with an increase in remote work opportunities, has also contributed to the demand for such machines. Many riders aspire to recreate the type of adventures seen from celebrities or influencers. For this, they need capable bikes that can comfortably handle both highways and off-road conditions.

Versatility of ADVs on Indian roads: Trends aside, adventure bikes can be very practical due to their ability to tackle any and all road conditions. Their high ground clearance and rugged build allow them to easily navigate common potholes, speed breakers, uneven surfaces, and occasional off-road patches found on Indian streets and highways. The long-travel suspension on ADVs eat up bumps and rough terrain effectively, reducing rider fatigue on long-distance trips. Furthermore, these bikes feature an upright seating posture for better visibility and control, and their imposing road presence is more than enough for riders eager to outshine the likes of some SUVs.

Improved affordability and utility

The ADV segment in India is vast, with a wide range of premium international brands such as Ducati or BMW offering their flagship tourers here