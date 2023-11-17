Are Americans falling out of love with EVs?

Some potential EV buyers may be waiting for Tesla’s refreshed Model 3, which has just become available in China and Europe but not yet in the company’s home market. Another reason to wait is Washington’s $7,500 EV tax credit: Starting next year, it will be accessible as a rebate at the point of sale rather than months later when filing tax returns. This change could give the EV market a lift next year, but it is hard to be sure because the sourcing hoops manufacturers must jump through to qualify for the subsidy also will get tighter.