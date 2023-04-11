Are auto sales back at pre-pandemic levels?4 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
- The sales surge in the festival season in October and November, too, didn’t meet expectations fully
From supply chain hiccups to chip shortages, and high raw material costs to workforce crises at plants, the pandemic threw a range of challenges to the automotive industry. The just-concluded fiscal year marked the first full year with some sense of normalcy. But even as retail sales of passenger vehicles hit a record high, two-wheeler sales stayed below that in the pre-covid year of 2019-20, showed data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). The sales surge in the festival season in October and November, too, didn’t meet expectations fully. Here are the highlights from auto sales in 2022-23:
