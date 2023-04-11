Are auto sales back at pre-pandemic levels?

THE BIG success story of 2022-23 was electric vehicle (EV) segment. A record 1.1 million EVs were sold in the year, thanks to quicker adoption and growing EV-friendly infrastructure, supported by the government’s subsidy scheme. The two-wheelers segment primarily drove the EV sales growth in 2022-23, accounting for more than 60% of the 1.1 million vehicles bought. This was nearly 2.8 times the sales reported in 2021-22, and 27 times the levels seen in 2019-20. Three-wheelers accounted for more than one-third of total sales, while the rest, including four-wheelers and electric buses, accounted for 4% of total sales. The mix across segments has changed in the past few years: in 2018-19, just 19% of all EV registrations were two-wheelers, and 79% were three-wheelers. EVs accounted for only 5.3% of all vehicle registrations, but this was the largest share ever.