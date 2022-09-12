Around the world in a Maruti Suzuki

The compact SUV is manufactured in Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s Haryana factory —and shipped nearly 10,000 km away to South Africa, where it has quickly become a bestseller. A cross-badged version of Maruti’s own Brezza, it is a small SUV that is less than 4 m in length—a species peculiar to India, where such cars get tax concessions. “The demand for the Brezza is off the charts in South Africa. It shows that if you make a successful model in India, it will find customers in many different parts of the world," says Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, Maruti Suzuki India. South Africa is not Maruti’s only overseas market, nor is the Brezza the only car from Maruti that is in great demand outside India.

