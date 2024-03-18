As electric-vehicle shoppers hesitate, hybrid sales surge
Sean McLain , River Davis , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Mar 2024, 05:22 PM IST
SummaryBuyers find more to choose from as automakers expand options for those looking beyond gas-powered cars.
Automakers have been working for years to transcend the image of hybrid cars as stodgy fuel sippers, remaking them with sportier designs and extra pep. Now, the once-niche hybrid is the hottest car on the lot.
