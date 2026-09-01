As Messi retires from international football, a look at the cars that match his legendary status

Argentina's Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from the national team, ending a career that spanned over 20 years. On 31 August 2026, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football after Argentina and Spain played the FIFA World Cup final. According to Reuters, Messi finished his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals.

Messi's football career has been well documented, and his car collection has garnered considerable interest. Over the years, he has been in the society of models from Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Land Rover. This list focuses on cars firmly linked to the Argentine idol, as some claims are harder to substantiate.

1. Ferrari F430 Spider It is no surprise that a sports car like the Ferrari F430 Spider is among the most commonly associated with Messi. The open-top Ferrari's 483 bhp, 465 Nm naturally aspirated V8 sits on the wheelhouse. It was available either with a 6-speed manual transmission or Ferrari's F1 automatic gearbox.

2. Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale The Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale adds more of a sporty flair to the line. The MC Stradale is not as powerful as the 4.3-litre version, some reports have indicated; instead, it features a 444 hp, 510 Nm naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine. It is powered by a six-speed automatic manual transmission and all-wheel drive.

3. Cadillac Escalade The Cadillac Escalade is much more of an everyday proposition. The king-size SUV is part of Messi's collection and is well-suited for family tasks thanks to its 3-row design.

The previous-generation Escalade was equipped with a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 420 hp and 623 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

4. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is one of the most unique vehicles in Messi's rumoured vehicle collection. Borrowing from the past, it has the signature gull-wing doors as its most notable feature, while its 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 generates approximately 563 hp and 650 Nm in standard specification. The SLS AMG entered the scene in 2009 and is generally considered to be a modern-day "reincarnation" of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.