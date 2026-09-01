As Messi retires from international football, a look at the cars that match his legendary status

Argentina's Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from the national team, ending a career that spanned over 20 years. On 31 August 2026, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international football after Argentina and Spain played the FIFA World Cup final. According to Reuters, Messi finished his international career with 207 appearances and 125 goals.

Messi's football career has been well documented, and his car collection has garnered considerable interest. Over the years, he has been in the society of models from Ferrari, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Cadillac and Land Rover. This list focuses on cars firmly linked to the Argentine idol, as some claims are harder to substantiate.

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1. Ferrari F430 Spider It is no surprise that a sports car like the Ferrari F430 Spider is among the most commonly associated with Messi. The open-top Ferrari's 483 bhp, 465 Nm naturally aspirated V8 sits on the wheelhouse. It was available either with a 6-speed manual transmission or Ferrari's F1 automatic gearbox.

2. Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale The Maserati GranTurismo MC Stradale adds more of a sporty flair to the line. The MC Stradale is not as powerful as the 4.3-litre version, some reports have indicated; instead, it features a 444 hp, 510 Nm naturally aspirated 4.7-litre V8 engine. It is powered by a six-speed automatic manual transmission and all-wheel drive.

3. Cadillac Escalade The Cadillac Escalade is much more of an everyday proposition. The king-size SUV is part of Messi's collection and is well-suited for family tasks thanks to its 3-row design.

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The previous-generation Escalade was equipped with a 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine producing 420 hp and 623 Nm of torque, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

4. Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG The Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG is one of the most unique vehicles in Messi's rumoured vehicle collection. Borrowing from the past, it has the signature gull-wing doors as its most notable feature, while its 6.2-litre naturally aspirated V8 generates approximately 563 hp and 650 Nm in standard specification. The SLS AMG entered the scene in 2009 and is generally considered to be a modern-day "reincarnation" of the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL.

5. Range Rover SV Autobiography The Range Rover SV Autobiography is the leader in luxury and practicality. Messi has been entangled in several relationships with models and other Range Rover SUVs. The SV Autobiography debuted with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 5.0-litre V8, Making It a luxury flagship Land Rover.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.