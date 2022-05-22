Ashneer Grover, the co-founder of the BharatPe, shared his new luxury car possession through his Instagram profile. He now owns a white Mercedes Maybach but that is not the news here. The Shark Tank judge also got the number plate engraved on the Maybach with his first name and the first word of his surname, G. The Mercedes Maybach license plate reads, “ASHNEER G."

The new number plate at the rear of the Mercedes Maybach, the luxurious sedan in the German auto major line up, hasn’t got any other detail other than this. On the first glance it seems okay but we aren’t sure whether that is actually allowed under the law. Rather it conveys the art of self-promotion by Ashneer here.

Ashneer Grover is flamboyant when it comes to showcase his luxury car collection. People following him say that he keeps sharing pictures of his collections over social media.

Mercedes Benz recently launched the new class Maybach in India in two variants; one locally produced and the second being an imported model. The locally produced Mercedes Maybach S-Class 580 costs ₹2.5 crore while the imported car, 680, was priced at ₹3.2 crore (both prices, ex-showroom).

Even PM Narendra Modi has a Maybach S 650 Guard in his calavcade which was said to cost ₹12 crore.