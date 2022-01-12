Aidrivers, the global AI-enabled autonomous solutions across industrial mobility, and Ashok Leyland , have set up a new collaboration to invigorate and inspire the development of AI-enabled autonomous vehicles to meet industry’s needs for a sustainable future. The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a long-term collaboration which will combine their knowledge and experience to push forward together in this rapidly advancing field.

Aidrivers will provide AI-enabled autonomous solutions and Ashok Leyland will provide vehicle platforms; the partners will work together to explore target markets and opportunities for cooperation.

Rafiq Swash, founder and CEO of Aidrivers, said, “There are clear opportunities where the skills, resources, reputation and technical knowhow of both Aidrivers and Ashok Leyland can complement each other, particularly in meeting the needs of industry for a sustainable future. We are excited about the possibilities and look forward to working together to create innovative, ground-breaking autonomous solutions for a range of industrial applications."

The agreement foresees the development of autonomous vehicles, industrial mobility equipment and other autonomous industrial automation solutions that can deliver significant value to fleet operators, logistics providers and others.

N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years. For example, we launched India’s first electric bus and India’s first Euro 6 compliant truck. We are proud of our reputation for innovation. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive industry forward in the coming years."

Ashok Leyland is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the fourth largest manufacturer of buses in the world. It has seven manufacturing plants in India, one in the UAE and one in the UK, and has a footprint across 50 countries.

