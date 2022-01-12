Ashok Leyland and Aidrivers to develop autonomous vehicles

N Saravanan, President and Chief Technology Officer of Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has a well-established record as a pioneer in the commercial vehicle sector, having developed many concepts that have become industry benchmarks and norms over the years. For example, we launched India’s first electric bus and India’s first Euro 6 compliant truck. We are proud of our reputation for innovation. We are delighted to be collaborating with Aidrivers and look forward to working together to create and develop the innovative autonomous solutions that will drive industry forward in the coming years."