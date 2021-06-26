Ashok Leyland Ltd – country’s second largest commercial vehicle manufacturer – on Friday announced formation of a committee to provide appropriate oversight and guidance in the company’s journey on organization-wide Environment Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, priorities, and leading ESG practices.

The new initiative will be headed by N V Balachandar, executive director of the company and he will lead the Sustainability agenda within the Company and work with the newly formed Board Committee to create new benchmarks in sustainability for the auto industry, according to a statement issued by the company.

As governments across the world are setting targets for reducing carbon footprint, companies are also trying to reduce carbon emissions from their overall operations. Some of the foreign financial investors have also started evaluating firms on ESG parameters.

“We are pleased to institute this new ESG Committee of our Board. This committee will help accelerate adoption of leading ESG practices into the business and bring added focus on being sustainable and socially responsible. The endeavor is to create sustainable opportunities for people, businesses and communities that we work with," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman, Ashok Leyland.

“While we are focused to achieve our vision which is ‘To be a Top 10 Global CV Player’, a deep sense of social responsibility lies at the heart of our operations at Ashok Leyland. For over 70 years, we have been committed towards the good of our customers, employees, communities, value chain partners and investors, and sustainability is the foundation upon which this commitment has been built. The formation of this committee will propel our efforts in taking the ESG agenda forward," said Vipin Sondhi, managing director and chief executive, Ashok Leyland.

Automobile manufacturers across the world are also being increasingly judged by investors on their plans to invest in development and manufacturing of electric vehicles in the coming decade.

“The aim of this committee will be to provide guidance and support to Ashok Leyland’s ongoing commitment towards Environment, Corporate Social Responsibility, Corporate Governance and other public policy matters, relevant to the company," said Jose Maria Alapont, independent director, Ashok Leyland.

