Ashok Leyland introduces AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine. Details here

Ashok Leyland has unveiled its hydrogen-based AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine at Excon 2023 on Tuesday. The company noted that the H6 engines reflect a sign of ‘enduring reliability and efficiency’ with most Original Equipment Manufacturers continuing to use them for track and wheel harvester applications.

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal while talking about the new engine in an exchange filing said, “Ashok Leyland has a proven track record of meeting customer needs through high-quality products. As the need for enhanced fuel efficiency rises and the integration of alternative fuels with diesel engines continues to grow, we present a comprehensive array of state-of-the-art engine solutions. Our engines can be customized for various applications, catering to the evolving demands of the industry. We are committed to fostering self-reliance in India's engine segment and aspire to be at the forefront of the "Make in India" initiative."

