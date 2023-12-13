Ashok Leyland introduces AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine. Details here
Ashok Leyland has introduced the AL H6 Diesel CEV stage V engine at Excon 2023 on Wednesday. The company noted that the H6 engines reflect a sign of ‘enduring reliability and efficiency’ with most Original Equipment Manufacturers continuing to use them for track and wheel harvester applications.
Ashok Leyland has unveiled its hydrogen-based AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine at Excon 2023 on Tuesday. The company noted that the H6 engines reflect a sign of ‘enduring reliability and efficiency’ with most Original Equipment Manufacturers continuing to use them for track and wheel harvester applications.