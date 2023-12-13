comScore
Ashok Leyland introduces AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine. Details here
Ashok Leyland introduces AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine. Details here

Ashok Leyland has introduced the AL H6 Diesel CEV stage V engine at Excon 2023 on Wednesday. The company noted that the H6 engines reflect a sign of 'enduring reliability and efficiency' with most Original Equipment Manufacturers continuing to use them for track and wheel harvester applications.

Workers assemble engines on an Ashok Leyland Ltd. production line in Hosur, India December 20, 2005. Ashok Leyland Ltd. is India's second-biggest maker of trucks and buses. Photographer: Rogan Macdonald/Bloomberg News

Ashok Leyland has unveiled its hydrogen-based AL H6 Diesel – CEV Stage V engine at Excon 2023 on Tuesday. The company noted that the H6 engines reflect a sign of ‘enduring reliability and efficiency’ with most Original Equipment Manufacturers continuing to use them for track and wheel harvester applications.

Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal while talking about the new engine in an exchange filing said, “Ashok Leyland has a proven track record of meeting customer needs through high-quality products. As the need for enhanced fuel efficiency rises and the integration of alternative fuels with diesel engines continues to grow, we present a comprehensive array of state-of-the-art engine solutions. Our engines can be customized for various applications, catering to the evolving demands of the industry. We are committed to fostering self-reliance in India's engine segment and aspire to be at the forefront of the "Make in India" initiative."

 

Published: 13 Dec 2023, 11:07 AM IST
