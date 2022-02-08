Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Ashok Leyland launches CNG truck range e-Comet Star. Features here

Ashok Leyland launches CNG truck range e-Comet Star. Features here

Ashok Leyland has launched e-Comet Star CNG truck.
1 min read . 02:48 PM IST Livemint

  • CNG truck is enabled with advanced digital driver assist dashboard

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ashok Leyland has today launched the ecomet Star ICV CNG truck range.  The customers can choose from two options of 16.1T and 14.250T GVW and three CNG cylinder options - 360/480/570 litres. The new range is supported by the company’s 4 hours response and 48 hours restoration promise and a warranty of 4 years 4/lakh kms for the vehicles. Customers have 3000+ touch points for ease of access to sales and aftersales support, all supported by 24x7 customer assistance, Uptime Solution Centre, Advanced Telematics – i-Alert, and the Service Mandi network.

The CNG truck is enabled with advanced digital driver assist dashboard it meets the new age customer expectations & powerful round head lamp to increase safety during night operations. Coupled with  high fuel efficiency, better tyre life, longer service intervals and overall lower maintenance cost it translates to enhancement in the Turnaround Time (TAT) for the fleet owner thereby resulting in best-in-class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the ICV CNG segment witnessing a spurt in demand, we have introduced our first of many CNG trucks range – the E-Comet STAR, based on our highly successful E-Comet platform. As the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions is progressing forward, the customers’ needs are also evolving and hence, the CNG range can cater to those needs with safer, fuel-efficient, and best-in class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This new range will further strengthen our portfolio, helping us improve our market share in the fast growing CNG space and help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being amongst the Top 10 Commercial Vehicle manufacturers globally." 

