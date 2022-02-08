Ashok Leyland launches CNG truck range e-Comet Star. Features here

Sanjeev Kumar, Head- MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “With the ICV CNG segment witnessing a spurt in demand, we have introduced our first of many CNG trucks range – the E-Comet STAR, based on our highly successful E-Comet platform. As the transition towards cleaner mobility solutions is progressing forward, the customers’ needs are also evolving and hence, the CNG range can cater to those needs with safer, fuel-efficient, and best-in class Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). This new range will further strengthen our portfolio, helping us improve our market share in the fast growing CNG space and help us in our journey to achieve our vision of being amongst the Top 10 Commercial Vehicle manufacturers globally."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}