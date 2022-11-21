Ashok Leyland may launch Dost with left-hand drive option in ME and Africa

"That left-hand drive (DOST) is not from the electric version. It is from current diesel (version) which we are looking to sell in Middle East and African markets," Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said. Elaborating, he said the international operation team was currently engaged in testing the products to serve the overseas markets which have left-hand drive options. To a query on when the product was likely to be launched, he said, "I do not have a date at this point of time."