Ashok Leyland has opened a new 3S (sales/service/spares) dealership, D.R Brijmohan & Sons in Guwahati, Assam. Spread over 1,15,000 sq. ft., it offers 18 bays, wheel alignment and accident repair facility. This dealership is located in Lokhra, the transport hub of Guwahati. Ashok Leyland also has 10 upcoming outlets in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura to cater to the rising demand in North-East India.

Furthermore, the company delivered 33 fully built 4825 multi axle 16-wheeler AVTR to Dalmia Cements in Guwahati. The AVTR range provides multiple options for axle configurations, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, and drivetrains on a single platform for the entire range of Rigid trucks, Tippers and Tractors in the 18.5T to 55T category.

Ashok Leyland is covering the major commercial hubs in North-East through nine 3S touch points, thirteen service workshops, and six workshop on wheels for site service support to the customers, in the region. An exclusive warehouse has also been setup in Guwahati to address the vehicle demand in the region smoothly.

Sanjay Saraswat, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “North-East of India has always been an important market for Ashok Leyland with the booming infrastructural development taking place across the region. Ashok Leyland aims to play a critical role in terms of logistics and mobility solutions in this region and we are increasing our presence through expansion of our network and back-end infrastructure to cater to the same. We are also very glad to see our customer base increase in this market. Our vision is to be part of the Top 10 CV makers in the world and these initiatives are some of the key milestones towards the same."

