Ashok Leyland opens new store in Guwahati, plans 10 more for NE India

Sanjay Saraswat, President – MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “North-East of India has always been an important market for Ashok Leyland with the booming infrastructural development taking place across the region. Ashok Leyland aims to play a critical role in terms of logistics and mobility solutions in this region and we are increasing our presence through expansion of our network and back-end infrastructure to cater to the same. We are also very glad to see our customer base increase in this market. Our vision is to be part of the Top 10 CV makers in the world and these initiatives are some of the key milestones towards the same."