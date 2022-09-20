Ashok Leyland sees future in hydrogen-fuelled CVs

“Investing in hydrogen as a fuel is important for us because, even compared to CNG, where we have some import content, hydrogen could be theoretically self-sufficient. We’ll maybe start with grey hydrogen, but green hydrogen can be produced with investments going on with multiple players. We see hydrogen as a possibility and that possibility for us has two forms: IC engines and fuel cells. Priority-wise, we are looking at both technologies in parallel. However, we do believe that given Indian requirements, the comfort level with IC engines and the ecosystem, it may have a slight edge over fuel cells but how it pans out is anyone’s guess," Saravanan said.