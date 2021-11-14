Ashok Leyland unit to operate 40 electric buses fleet in this UT. Know more

Mahesh Babu, Director and CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented, “Switch Mobility is delighted to partner with CCBSS Chandigarh towards a common goal of sustainability, through deployment of these 40 zero carbon buses. We aim to reduce carbon emissions in the city of Chandigarh through these zero tail-pipe emission vehicles. The cost of ownership and the product experience which we can deliver is amongst the best in the country. We believe that our ability to bring value to customers combined with our superior technology and innovation will help us win many more such orders in future."

