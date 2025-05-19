Asian factories bear scars of Trump's tariff blast
Gireesh Chandra Prasad , Rhik Kundu 5 min read 19 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryWhile India's PMI edged up in April, it fell in rival export hubs such as China, Vietnam, South Korea and Malaysia. However, the advantage from the Donald Trump tariffs won't be permanent.
April's tariff thunderstorm cooled manufacturing in many of Asia's export engines-except India's.
