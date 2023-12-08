‘Asia’s Detroit’ Wants an EV Makeover. Enter: Chinese Carmakers.
Feliz Solomon ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 08 Dec 2023, 05:11 PM IST
SummaryChina’s assertive entry into Thailand shows its ambition to dominate the global EV market and edge out traditional giants like Japan.
RAYONG, Thailand—Ever since Nissan Motors started building cars in Thailand in the early 1960s, Japanese companies have been a driving force in the country’s rise as an auto manufacturing powerhouse. Now, Chinese competitors are moving in to bring it into the electric age.
