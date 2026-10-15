Assam plans to take a leaf out of Delhi’s playbook to announce EV sales mandates

New Delhi: Taking a leaf out of Delhi’s electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0, the Assam government is ‘open to electrification mandates’ as it prepares its new EV policy, the state transport department told Mint.
Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 announced in July, banned the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) two-wheelers from April 2028 and three-wheelers from January 2027.
Mint first reported on 10 September that Delhi’s electrification mandates could be replicated in other states, with the government’s think tank, Niti Aayog, consulting with state governments and assessing the impact of state-level EV policies.